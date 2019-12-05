Fraternal Order of Police hold Christmas Prayers with a Cop event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Police officers around Huntsville want to make sure every parent can give their kids a good Christmas.

Members of the Fraternal Order of Police of Lodge 6 joined together this evening for what's known as Christmas Prayers with a Cop.

For 16 years, the group has helped out dozens of families. Mom and dad get to go shopping, while police officers spend time with the kids.

Over the years, more than 400 families have purchased gifts for their children with money provided by the FOP. The families are picked for the event after they're nominated by people in the community.

Officers at the event said it's important for them to try and be role models in a time when kids are not sure if they can trust the police.