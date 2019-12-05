× Former Alabama officer charged with murder in estranged wife’s death

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. – A former Alabama police officer with a history of domestic violence arrests has been charged with capital murder in the death of his estranged wife.

Mountain Brook Police charged 45-year-old Jason Bragg McIntosh on Wednesday. The police chief said 31-year-old Megan Montgomery was found shot to death in a high school parking lot Sunday.

Court records obtained by news outlets show Montgomery filed for divorce in May after less than two years of marriage, but the case was still active.

Police had responded to prior domestic violence situations between her and McIntosh, and they had a reciprocal restraining order against each other at the time of her death.