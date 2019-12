× Edgar’s Bakery hiring for Airport Road location

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Looking for a job?

A new Edgar’s location is opening in Huntsville and they’re looking to hire! According to a Facebook post, The bakery is hosting an open house hiring event on Saturday, December 7th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the new spot.

The posts says you can RSVP by sending your resume to amanda@edgarsbakery.com

Edgar’s second location will be at 2004 Airport Road., Suite 100.