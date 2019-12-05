Christmas tree sellers say they’re hitting high sales records

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Every year High Country Christmas Trees travels all the way from North Carolina with a truck full of trees to sell them to their loyal customers in Huntsville.

Tree farmers come after Thanksgiving and stay through most of December to man the tree lot and help customers pick out their perfect tree.

“A live tree brings Christmas back into the house," said tree salesman Jim Trostle. "A lot of people like to come and pick out the tree.”

Trostle said the tradition is definitely one that seems to be passed down within families.

“People who were kids when they came are now coming back with their children to pick up trees, so we have a lot of long-term customers who come down here," he said.

He says a lot of people like to find the specific type of tree they grew up with, which may cause shortages for other tree farms. But so far, High Country isn't having any problems selling its balsam firs.

“It’s actually been really busy, probably one of the busiest years we’ve had," Trostle said.

High Country came down with 1,500 trees this year. Half of those were all sold within one week. They'll stay staked out on Four Mile Post Road till Christmas, or until they sell out.