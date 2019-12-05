× Christmas tree lighting takes place Thursday evening at The Summit at Redstone

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Redstone Arsenal community will have its annual tree lighting ceremony Tuesday evening at 5 p.m.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place at The Summit at Redstone, located at Building 130 on Golf Course Road.

Aeliana Albandoz, the 4-year-old daughter of fallen soldier 1st Lt. David Albandoz, will light the tree. Lt. Albandoz, a Madison resident, was killed in a military plane crash in Georgia in 2018.

The Huntsville Ballet Company also will have dancers at the event to perform live excerpts from its 50th annual production of The Nutcracker. There also will be photos with Santa and the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Anyone who has access to the Arsenal is invited to attend the event, which is hosted by Redstone Arsenal’s Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation.