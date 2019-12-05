× Christmas is protected! Madison police arrest the Grinch

MADISON, Ala. – He’s a mean one, but the Grinch was no match for the Madison Police Department.

MPD officers responded to a disturbance call at Asbury Church on Hughes Road on Wednesday.

The suspect was described as a 6′ tall thinly-built male, wearing a red jacket. Investigators determined the suspecet was indeed the Grinch!

The Grinch is wanted for disorderly conduct, general mayhem, chaos, and attempting to put the damper on Christmas.

Officer Hill took the disorderly suspect into custody without incident and peace and harmony were restored to all.