Blind Tennessee inmate faces execution for woman's killing

NASHVILLE, TN. – Tennessee is set to put a blind prisoner to death in the electric chair for his conviction in the 1991 killing of his estranged girlfriend.

The planned execution Thursday evening of 53-year-old inmate Lee Hall would be only the second of a blind person since the U.S. reinstatement of the death penalty in 1976.

Authorities say Hall killed Traci Crozier by setting her car ablaze while she was inside it and giving her fatal burns over most of her body.

Hall had his sight when he entered prison decades ago, but attorneys say he later become functionally blind from improperly treated glaucoma.