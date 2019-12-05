Annual NEACA Holiday Craft Show happening Dec. 6-8 at the VBC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you’re looking for a unique gift this holiday season, look no further than the annual NEACA Holiday Craft Show.

The show will take place December 6-8 at the Von Braun Center’s South Hall.

From personalized gifts you won’t find anywhere else to delightful handmade items, it’s a one-stop holiday shop.

There will be more than 100 crafters offering jewelry, pottery, home decor, outdoor decor, dolls, clothing, kitchen accessories, children’s items, food and much more.

There will also be a drawing for a $20 gift certificate every two hours that can be used during the show.

Friday and Saturday hours are 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 12 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

There is no admission fee and it is open to the public. However, please note that the Von Braun Center does charge for parking.

This year’s show will benefit the Huntsville Senior Center, CASA, Boy Scout Troop 400, St. Paul’s Pantry, Manna House, Downtown Rescue Mission and World of Work.

For more information, visit the NEACA website or their Facebook page.