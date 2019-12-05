Additional facility dog coming to Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Another furry companion is coming to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation.

Thanks to a $70,441 grant from PetSmart Charities, the Foundation’s Canines for Coping program is adding a second facility dog to serve patients at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children.

The Canines for Coping program launched in July 2019 with Asteroid, a lovable golden retriever. The program consists of a professionally trained service dog that brings comfort and support to patients at the community hospital.

A second facility dog is now needed because of patient volume and an overwhelmingly positive response to the program.

“The Canines for Coping program has been an incredible asset to our hospital and patients, and we are thrilled to be able to add a second dog to serve more patients,” said Elizabeth Sanders, vice president, Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children. “PetSmart Charities visited our hospital and saw the impact and also the need. Thanks to their generosity, we will soon have another lovable animal to provide joy, comfort, and support to our patients, ultimately improving their outcomes and hospital experience.”

The grant will cover the cost of another dog and its intensive training.

“We are thrilled to support the expansion of the Canines for Coping program,” said Kelly Balthazor, regional relationship manager at PetSmart Charities. “This invaluable program not only provides a healthy diversion from the usual hospital routine for patients while they receive care, but also shares the many benefits of the healing power of pets.”