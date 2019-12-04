× Woman charged with shooting into Athens home

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens police arrested a woman accused of shooting into a home in Athens last month.

Mytasia Mytasis Felton, 23, was arrested Tuesday and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and reckless endangerment.

Police said they responded to a shots fired call at the 800 block of Sanders Street on November 23. After an investigation, authorities obtained warrants for Felton’s arrest.

Felton was booked at the Athens Police Department and later transferred to the county jail.