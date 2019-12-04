UAH Women’s Basketball using UAB exhibition to prepare for three game road trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The UAH Women's basketball team is coming off of a loss to UAB in Birmingham, but what's good about that game is that it was just an exhibition.

Head Coach Andrea Lemmond hopes that facing division one competition will help more prepare her team more for their upcoming three game road trip.

"Valdosta, at West Florida and Union are three of the teams that have really three of the most disciplined teams outside of Lee," said Lemmond. "Three of the most disciplined teams that have some versatile players so I thought it was a really good really good preparation getting ready for some tough conference games ahead."

UP NEXT: UAH will be on the road against Martin Methodist on Saturday, 12/7. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.