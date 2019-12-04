UAH Men’s Basketball continues undefeated run; Shulman still not satisfied

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The sky really is the limit for the UAH Men's Basketball team. The Chargers are 7-0 on the year, ranked 7th in the NABC Division II Top 25, and showing no signs of slowing down.

Since starting the season ranked 16th in the country, UAH has moved up every single week. The Chargers most recent victory coming Monday over Trevecca Nazarene where they won by 20.

Although the Chargers are undefeated on the year and nationally ranked, their head coach John Shulman still isn't satisfied.

"I've not been real geeked up and excited that we're that we have arrived. We're not even close to have arrived, arriving or whatever, said Shulman. "So we got a long ways to go which is a great sign. We'll let everyone else celebrate a ranking and a great ranking and a top 10 ranking and being 7-0, but we're going to focus on basketball."

UP NEXT: UAH will host Lane on Monday, December 9th at 7 p.m.