UAH Hockey picks up first win of the season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The 2019-2020 season hasn't been an easy one by any means for the UAH Hockey Team, and the Charger players and coaches will be the first to tell you that.

Mike Corbett's squad started the season off with a 0-11-1 record, but picked up its first win last Friday against a pretty solid Northern Michigan team. The victory was a huge confidence booster for the Chargers heading into the meat of their schedule.

"I think it was big," said Head Coach Mike Corbett. "You know it was really we needed some justification for some of the things as a coaching staff what we were telling them and you know what hey we're doing better we're doing better and now we finally we finally saw something. The boys they want to see the end result, so we got to see a positive end result on Friday. "

UP NEXT: UAH will be on the road 12/6-12/7 against #13 Bowling Green in a two game series. Both games are set to begin at 6:07 p.m.