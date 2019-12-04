× All-clear given after authorities respond to possible Limestone County prison escape

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County authorities said a call about inmates possibly escaping from the Limestone Correctional Facility Wednesday afternoon turned out to be false.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Stephen Young said authorities responded after receiving a call about two suspicious men wearing jumpsuits going through a fence at the prison.

After checking the area and counting inmates, Young said they determined all inmates at the prison were present and accounted for.

The call led Limestone County Schools officials to place East Limestone High and Creekside on modified lockdown during after school activities. The sheriff’s office gave the school district the all-clear just before 5 p.m., according to school district spokeswoman Karen Tucker.