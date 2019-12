× State Trooper involved in multiple vehicle wreck with semi-truck on Hwy 53

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A wreck involving a state trooper’s vehicle, a semi-truck, and an SUV is under investigation in Madison County.

Authorities were at the scene on Hwy 53 at Taurus Drive Wednesday night.

At this time, the cause of the wreck is unclear. We don’t know if anyone was injured.

Drivers were asked to seek an alternate route.