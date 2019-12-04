Shocked? Electric eel powers the Tennessee Aquarium’s Christmas lights

CHATTANOOGA, TN. – The Tennessee Aquarium is using an electric eel named Miguel Wattson to light up a Christmas tree.

The aquarium says a system connected to Miguel’s tank enables his shocks to power strands of lights on a nearby tree. Aquarist Kimberly Hurt says Miguel releases low-voltage blips of electricity when he is trying to find food. That translates to a rapid, dim blinking of the Christmas lights.

When he is eating or excited, he emits higher voltage shocks which cause bigger flashes.

Miguel is something of a celebrity. He even has a Twitter account.

