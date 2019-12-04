Sen. Livingston addresses State of the State at Northeast Alabama Community College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAINSVILLE, Ala. - State political leaders were in Sand Mountain Wednesday discussing the state of the state.

Senator Steve Livingston and Representative Tommy Hanes stopped by Northeast Alabama Community College to give updates on what’s going on at the legislature.

The annual event is done through the public policy and advocacy initiative of the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce gateway initiative partnered with the Rainsville Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s very, very important to educate the citizens to know what our elected officials are doing and to know what we can do to encourage that. If there’s good bills that are being presented in committees in Montgomery, we want to make sure to support that, but also sometimes there’s a bad bill that’s introduced and we want to make sure that we defeat bad bills,” said President and CEO of Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce Rick Roden.

Sen. Livingston discussed Alabama’s economic growth, education, the impact of Google’s data center construction in Jackson County, and the latest with the Bellefonte Nuclear Plant.