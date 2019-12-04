Radio station stuffs school bus with Christmas gifts for children in the Shoals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. — There's something magical happening at the Walmart Supercenter on Hough Road in Florence. There, you'll find a school bus decked out in Christmas decorations and filled with holiday spirit. With your help, it will fill with even more.

102.7 Kiss FM is hosting its 8th annual Stuff-a-Bus Toy Drive. Radio host, Hunter Jackson is living on the bus, collecting toys for children and teens who won't have Christmas presents under the tree.

The toy drive serves those living in Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin counties. This is the third time that Kiss FM's Hunter Jackson has participated.

The radio station has partnered with Florence City Schools who supplies the bus.

The goal this year is for 2500 gifts. Until that goal is reached, Hunter is not going anywhere. It's estimated that having that many gifts should fill the bus from the back to the front seat.

Jackson says it doesn't matter how many nights he has to live on the bus. "I just need to know that we're doing all we can with our platform and I don't think that people understand that it's about outreach," said Jackson. "It's about connectivity, especially this time of year."

Jackson says it doesn't take much to make a difference in someone's life, so donate. Help fill the bus with gifts and fill a heart with joy in the process.

If you'd like to donate—and get Hunter off the bus—go to Walmart on Hough Road and look for the yellow school bus covered in Christmas lights; you can't miss it.