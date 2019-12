× One person killed in Franklin County wreck

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – A person from Red Bay was killed in a wreck Wednesday morning, Alabama State Troopers said.

Jacob Destin Cox was killed when his pickup truck collided with an 18-wheeler, troopers said.

The wreck happened around 5:15 a.m. as Cox was crossing Alabama Highway 24 on County Road 23.

The driver of the truck was taken to Red Bay Hospital with minor injuries, troopers said.

The wreck is still under investigation.