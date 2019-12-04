× NASA launches a ‘Robot Hotel’ on the International Space Station

NASA is launching a robot hotel on the International Space Station.

The hotel, RiTS will be attached to the outside of the ISS to create and save storage on the inside.

The hotel will act as a protective storage unit for important robotic tools. RiTS will provide protection from heat and physical protection from radiation and objects that are hurling through space.

RiTS will keep the robots at a functional temperature as well as making it easier and quicker to locate and use the robots.

The hotel’s first guests the Robotic External Leak Locators or RELL. RELL will detect leaks and gases like ammonia.

RELL was first launched in 2015 and was so successful that it launched a second one this year for backup.

The new place of residence for these robots was developed by the Satellite Servicing Projects Division at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland in collaboration with the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The RiTS will launch today abroad Space-X’ Dragon Spacecraft, on a Falcon 9 rocket at around 12:50 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.