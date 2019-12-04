× Man pleads guilty to deadly Huntsville robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The fourth and final suspect in the shooting death of a paraplegic man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Madison County Circuit Court.

Cordell Derrick pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of robbery for the 2015 shooting death of Markia Kendall at Kendall’s home on Norwood Drive, our news partners al.com reported.

Derrick was sentenced to 20 years and had the sentence split to serve four years in jail and three years on probation. Because he is getting credit for time served while awaiting trial, al.com reported he’s expected to be released immediately.

Police said Derrick, Artavious Crutcher, Latransezon Malloy and Trolando Watkins forced their way into Kendall’s home at 2 in the morning and shot him multiple times. Kendall’s children were also in the home at the time he was killed. All four suspects were initially charged with capital murder.

Crutcher pleaded guilty to murder and received a 25-year sentence. Watkins was sentenced to life without parole after being convicted. Malloy also is serving a life sentence.