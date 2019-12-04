Loose dogs frustrate Marshall County residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - Stray animals can be a fact of life when you live in the country.

But in Marshall County, stray dogs are becoming a real problem for some people living there. In the last few weeks, those people have taken their concerns on social media.

WHNT News 19 did a ride-along with Marshall County Animal Control Officer Kevin Hooks Wednesday afternoon to pick up a stray puppy that wound up in someone else`s yard a few nights ago.

“Here in our area, we have a bad problem with people not having their animal spayed or neutered, which causes puppies, and then the puppies run at large,” said Hooks.

The problem is the source of social media posts from people tired of dealing with dogs running loose.

“Every dog in Marshall County has to be on the owner’s property and for some reason or another, people are unable to follow that,” said Hooks.

On Facebook, post after post shows how frustrated some people in Marshall County have become. Some claim loose dogs chased and growled at them.

“You should be able to go for a walk with your pet, but other dogs don`t know what their boundaries are,” said Hooks.

Hooks covers 675 square miles and picks up hundreds of strays each year.

“A lot of the calls are spaced so far apart, there are quite a few miles between each location so a lot of the days’ time is spent traveling."

He told WHNT News 19 that he is only allowed to pick up strays out in the county, and not loose dogs that have owners, which according to these posts, are a big part of the problem.

“If you`re willing to file a complaint then call the sheriff’s office and fill out an incident and offense report.

Hooks encouraged anyone having an issue with an owned-dog on the loose should first communicate with its owner, in hopes of having a more peaceful resolution.