Local veteran helped deck the halls of the White House for Christmas

ARAB, Ala. – It’s that time of the year and everyone is getting in the holiday spirit, even the president and first lady.

Three Tennessee Valley residents just returned from the nation’s capitol, where they decked the halls of the White House.

It’s easy to imagine a bunch of White House staffers decking the halls of the people’s house. But that’s not exactly how it goes.

Randy Harwood, of Arab, is a veteran and one of roughly 70 people to help First Lady Melania Trump execute her theme, Spirit of America.

“Everybody from all 50 states came,” said Harwood. “Everybody was there to represent America.”

Harwood was able to share the moment with two women from Madison.

Harwood spent most of his 10-hour days in the Red Room, which has a sub-theme of family games.

After funneling his creative juices into wreaths, It all paid off for Harwood when he had the opportunity to see the First Lady in person.

