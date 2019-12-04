× Kroger launches prepared meal delivery service

(CNN) – GrubHub, Postmates, and Ubereats… Meet your newest rival. It’s the nation’s largest supermarket chain.

Monday, Kroger announced it was partnering with an Indianapolis startup called “Clustertruck” to build “Kroger delivery kitchens.”

Kroger says customers will be able to order restaurant-style meals online from the so-called “dark” kitchens And get their food delivered without delivery or service fees.

For now, the grocery chain is only launching the kitchens in four cities– Denver, Colorado, Indianapolis, Indiana, Columbus, Ohio, and Carmel, Indiana.

If it all goes well, the service may expand to other cities.