Jackson County authorities searching for work release escapee

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are looking for an inmate who they said left his work release detail Wednesday afternoon.

Jericho Tidwell escaped from a work release detail at Stevenson Park around 3 p.m., according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tidwell has been working the detail for several weeks and was in jail for a probation revocation, authorities said.

Tidwell is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown shaved hair, hazel eyes and numerous tattoos, including on his neck. He was last seen wearing standard orange and white striped jail clothes. Authorities released his mugshot but said unlike the photo, he is currently clean-shaven.

Anyone who has seen Tidwell is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement.