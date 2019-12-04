Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce provides businesses with a video to recruit veterans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Today The Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce hosted the Arsenal Update at the Von Braun Center.

Afterwards they released a video to businesses to help them recruit more veterans.

The video is a tool that companies can show to potential veteran recruits, encouraging them to move to North Alabama for work.

Claire Aiello from the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce said veterans bring valuable insight to companies here.

“Veterans can find a lot of opportunity here, because these companies love the expertise that they have so they have a great opportunity when they retire from the military to find jobs here,” said Aiello.

The video can be found below or on the Chamber’s website.