Here are 2019's holiday shipping deadlines

If you’re still searching for a gift for that special someone who lives far away, you still have a few days left to get it in the mail in time for Christmas!

Below are the shipping deadlines that the USPS, UPS and FedEx say need to be met in order for your package to make it in time.

U.S. Postal Service

Contiguous U.S. First Class – Dec. 20 Priority Mail – Dec. 21 Priority Mail Express – Dec. 23 USPS Retail Ground – Dec. 14

Alaska First Class – Dec. 18 Priority Mail – Dec. 19 Priority Mail Express – Dec. 21

Hawaii First Class – Dec. 19 Priority Mail – Dec. 19 Priority Mail Express – Dec. 21

Mexico Global Express Guaranteed – Dec. 18 Priority Mail Express International – Dec. 14 Priority Mail International – Dec. 7 First Class International – Dec. 7

Canada Global Express Guaranteed – Dec. 19 Priority Mail Express International – Dec. 14 Priority Mail International – Dec. 7 First Class International – Dec. 7



Other USPS international shipping dates are here.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

To guarantee delivery by Dec. 24 Ground service guarantees suspended as of Dec. 2. Dec. 13 – Last day to ship some UPS Ground packages so they’re scheduled for delivery by Dec. 24. Dec. 16 – UPS Next Day Air Early and UPS Worldwide Express Plus commitment times extended 90 minutes. All other UPS Air and international UPS Air services extended to end of day. Holiday air service impacts can be checked here. Dec. 17 – Some UPS 2nd Day Air and UPS 3 Day Select shipments made on this day could require an additional day in transit. Dec. 18 – A limited number of UPS 2nd Day Air shipments made on this day could require an additional day in transit. Dec. 19 – Last day to ship via UPS 3 Day Select. Dec. 20 – Last day to ship via UPS 2nd Day Air. Dec. 23 – Last day to ship via UPS Next Day Air.



Other UPS shipping information is here.

FedEx

U.S. to U.S. Dec. 9 – FedEx Smartpost Dec. 16 – FedEx Home Delivery and FedEx Ground Dec. 19 – FedEx Express Saver Dec. 20 – FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day A.M. Dec. 23 – FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight and FedEx First Overnight Dec. 25 – FedEx SameDay, FedEx SameDay City Priority and FedEx SameDay City Direct

U.S. to Puerto Rico Dec. 20 – FedEx International Economy Dec. 23 – FedEx International Priority and FedEx International First Dec. 24 – FedEx International Next Flight

U.S. to Canada Dec. 13 – FedEx International Ground Dec. 20 – FedEx International Economy Dec. 23 – FedEx International Priority and FedEx International First Dec. 24 – FedEx International Next Flight

U.S. to Mexico Dec. 19 – FedEx International Economy Dec. 20 – FedEx International Priority Dec. 23 – FedEx International First Dec. 24 – FedEx International Next Flight



For more international shipping rates and times, click here.