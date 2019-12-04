Hamels, Braves agree on $18 million, 1-year deal

Photo: Atlanta Braves / MGN Online

Cole Hamels is the latest addition to the Atlanta Braves’ shopping spree.

Hames has agreed to an $18 million, one-year contract with Atlanta. The 35-year-old gives the Braves an additional veteran for their young rotation.

Hamels spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Cubs. He has 163 wins and a 3.42 ERA in 14 seasons. He began his career with Philadelphia, where he was a three-time All-Star in 10 seasons.

The Braves also have signed reliever Will Smith, a possible closer, and catcher Travis d’Árnaud in free agency and have re-signed four players.

