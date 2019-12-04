× Former President Jimmy Carter released from Georgia hospital

A spokeswoman for Jimmy Carter says the former U.S. president has been released from a hospital after being treated for a urinary tract infection.

Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo says the 95-year-old was discharged Wednesday afternoon from a hospital in Americus, Georgia.

Congileo says the former president is looking forward to resting and recovering at his home in Plains, Georgia. Carter has overcome several health challenges in recent years.

Last month, Carter was released from a hospital after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.