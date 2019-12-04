Former President Jimmy Carter released from Georgia hospital

Posted 2:55 pm, December 4, 2019, by

Cropped Photo: Charlie Emmons / Georgia DoD / CC BY 2.0 / MGN Online

A spokeswoman for Jimmy Carter says the former U.S. president has been released from a hospital after being treated for a urinary tract infection.

Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo says the 95-year-old was discharged Wednesday afternoon from a hospital in Americus, Georgia.

Congileo says the former president is looking forward to resting and recovering at his home in Plains, Georgia. Carter has overcome several health challenges in recent years.

Last month, Carter was released from a hospital after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.