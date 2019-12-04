× Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater & Academy presents ‘A Christmas Carol’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – On Christmas Eve, solitary businessman Ebenezer Scrooge receives a haunting visit from the ghost of his old business partner, Jacob Marley, in this classic Dickens’ tale. The ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future take Scrooge on a supernatural journey to show him what truly matters. Enjoy one of the greatest ghost stories of all time with your family this Christmas season!

This is the 30th year Fantasy Playhouse has offered ‘A Christmas Carol’ as part of their season and is excited to announce that this year is a new adaptation of the holiday classic! Kick off your season with this Huntsville holiday tradition at the Von Braun Center Playhouse.

Recommended for ages 6 and up.

Showtimes

Friday, December 6th – 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 7th – 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Sunday, December 8th – 1 p.m and 5 p.m.

Friday, December 13th – 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 14th – 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Sunday, December 15th – 1 p.m and 5 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 3-18. Children 2 and under are free if sitting on a lap. A lap seat ticket needs to be picked up at the Box Office just prior to the show. Click here to purchase your tickets today.

Directed by Jeff White and adapted for the stage by Barbara Field, based on the book by Charles Dickens. Produced by special arrangement with Plays For Young Audiences.