× Decatur man charged with trafficking meth, cocaine

DECATUR, Ala. – Police arrested a Decatur man on drug trafficking charges after a short foot chase.

Authorities were conducting a search warrant on Brownstone Avenue SW November 26th when they say they noticed someone running away.

Police say Michael Leon Baker fled on foot when he saw officers approaching the house but was quickly captured. Officers say that during the search they found trafficking amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, alprazolam, suboxone, marijuana packaged for sale, and cash.

Baker was taken into custody for trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam), possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana in the first degree.

Baker was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $37,500 bond.