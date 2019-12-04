Danville’s Broadfoot signs with UNA Softball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANVILLE, Ala. - Tuesday was a big one for Danville Softball's Emma Broadfoot.

The Lady Hawks Senior catcher signed her National Letter of Intent with the UNA Lions, meaning that she won't be too far from home.

UNA is a team she grew up following, and now she gets to wear that Lions uniform for the next four years of her playing career.

I mean it's been my dream my entire life," said Broadfoot. "I've played softball and I've always wanted to play college softball and It's a dream come true to play for the school I love. I love UNA I love the coaches, it's a great environment and it's just a really special day for me.