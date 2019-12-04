Cove Valley Drive Christmas display

Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on WHNT News 19!  There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is at 4853 Cove Valley Drive in Owens Cross Roads.

For the last 5 years, the Lanza's have decorated their home like a gingerbread house that is completely synced to music.  The family also likes to make sure there are always treats for those who stop by, so go over and check it out.

Google Map for coordinates 34.647131 by -86.488421.

