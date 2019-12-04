Chicken Salad Chick is coming to Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. – Chicken Salad Chick is opening its newest location in Florence!

The casual chicken salad restaurant is opening its 25th restaurant in Alabama on Tuesday, December 10th.

The new spot is located at 363 Cox Creek Parkway and will have a drive-thru.

“From selling out of chicken salad at our first Auburn restaurant to celebrating the opening of our 25th location in Florence, Alabama residents continue to blow us away by their level of support,” said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “We are proud to call this state home and are excited to bring our fresh, made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors and Southern-style dining experience to residents in Florence and are thrilled to see so much enthusiasm and social engagement from the Florence community.”

During the grand opening week there will be giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, December 10th – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – ‘The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.’

Wednesday, December 11th – ‘Guests that purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 32oz. commemorative Chick cup.’

Thursday, December 12th – ‘The first 50 guests at 10a.m. and the first 50 guests at 6p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick tote bag.’

– Friday, December 13th – ‘The first 50 guests at 10a.m. and the first 50 guests at 6p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free custom Chick tumbler. ‘

– Saturday, December 14th – ‘The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chicken Salad Chick blanket.’

Chicken Salad Chick in Florence will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.