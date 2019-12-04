Cavalry Street arsonist still at large, firefighters asking for tips from neighbors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Firefighters in Huntsville are hoping someone can help them catch a firebug.

After a string of house fires on the same street, someone set fire to the same house once again.

"The fires are pretty consistent so I'd think it'd be one person doing it," Huntsville Fire Marshal Dan Wilkerson said.

For fire marshal Dan Wilkerson, the fires happening along Cavalry Street in the last two months are beyond a coincidence.

"Fortunately, we're getting there in the early stages that it's not doing a lot of damage," Wilkerson said.

The latest, a dumpster fire behind an old restaurant on Tuesday night raised more suspicion. Huntsville police brought a K-9 out to search the block.

"My fear is that whoever is doing it is going to continue to do it until the damage is severe," Wilkerson said.

Neighbors on Cavalry say the most recent fire happened the day before Thanksgiving. And despite the best efforts of investigators, Wilkerson says so far, they haven`t been able to catch the person he believes is setting these. And he says he's counting on some helpful information from neighbors to nab the firebug.

"Don't think that just because it's a small detail, you shouldn't make the fire department aware of it. It could be very critical in a case," Wilkerson said.

There have now been around six fires set at two vacant homes on Cavalry Street.

Wilkerson can't say why, but thankfully, so far, nobody's been hurt. Huntsville police tell WHNT News 19 they didn't find anyone in their search on Tuesday night.

Wilkerson says because the homes burned were unoccupied, the crime is considered second degree arson. If they catch and convict the person responsible, he or she could receive between two and 20 years behind bars.