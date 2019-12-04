× Carrasco, Donaldson win MLB Comeback Player of Year awards

Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco and Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson have won the Comeback Player of the Year awards.

Major League Baseball made the announcement on Wednesday.

Carrasco won the American League award. The 32-year-old right-hander from Venezuela was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in early June, missed three months while undergoing treatment and returned to the Indian in a relief role in September.

Donaldson won the National League honor. He played only 52 games last year because of injuries, but bounced back this season. The 2015 AL MVP hit 37 home runs for the NL East champions.