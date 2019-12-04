× ‘Baby Yoda’ toys now available for preorder

Available for pre-order, baby Yoda now is.

Disney’s online store is now taking orders for new toys, including the character known as The Child from “The Mandalorian” on Disney’s streaming service.

The character took the Internet by storm when it debuted on the Disney+ network last month.

Fans wondered why the toys featuring such a marketable character weren’t immediately available. Series creator Jon Favreau said he wanted The Child to be a surprise and couldn’t risk any leaks that could come from merchandising lead times.

The toy is 11 inches tall and has a soft body and sculpted vinyl head. It also comes in special packaging resembling the crib he’s seen in on the show.

It is available for pre-order in Disney’s online store. It costs $24.99 and is expected to be available in April 2020.

(Info via CNN Wire)