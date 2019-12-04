× Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa to address the media Thursday afternoon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa plans to address the media on Thursday afternoon.

The news conference is planned for 2:30 p.m. in the Naylor Stone Media Room in the Mal Moore Athletic Facility.

Tagovailoa had successful surgery to repair a dislocated hip injury he suffered during the Mississippi State-Alabama Game. The injury knocked Tagovailoa out for the rest of the 2019 football season.

Now, the big question remains: Will he stay at Alabama for another year of football, or will he go to the NFL Draft?

We expect that question to be answered during Thursday’s news conference…but we don’t know that for sure.

WHNT News 19 Sports Director Rocco DiSangro will be at the announcement. We will live stream the news conference right here on whnt.com as well as the WHNT News 19 Facebook page.