A December Fireball in Alabama!

Did you see the bright fireball over North Alabama Wednesday evening!?

Dr. Bill Cooke from NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office tells us this about it:

“Seen just beneath the Moon from Huntsville. Started out 49 miles above Childersburg and moved northwest at 36,000 miles per hour. Ablated 27 miles above the intersection of Targum Road and 36 (south of Neel). Orbit and brightness indicate that the meteor was caused by a fragment of an asteroid about 4 inches in diameter, weighing approximately 3 pounds.”

Here’s the video evidence of it:

@simpsonwhnt Captured the fireball on doorbell camera in Priceville tonight around 7:28. pic.twitter.com/FbUMZ22Ee0 — Bobby Wynn (@ao_wynn) December 5, 2019

☄️We've received reports of a vivid and long-lasting meteor/fire ball . Well, we caught it on our skycam! The video begins at about 7:25 PM. pic.twitter.com/r0nHZSvMGg — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) December 5, 2019