Three North Alabama prisoners denied parole

MOTNGOMERY, Ala. – Three men serving time for crimes committed in north Alabama were denied parole Tuesday by the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles — one of whom officials say punched a prison employee days before his hearing.

Vondale Parker punched a prison employee in the face last week, according to the bureau. Parker has seven convictions in Marshall County that include burglary, arson and assault. Most recently, he has served two and a half years of an 18-year sentence for robbery and promoting prison contraband at Hamilton Aged and Informed Correctional Facility.

Frank Everett Rowe is a convicted sex offender for the rape of a 16-year-old girl in DeKalb County in 1985, according to records and state prison officials. Since then he has been arrested multiple times for violating sex offender registration laws and has currently served six years of a 15-year sentence.

Joshua Lynn Wilcutt was on parole for a 2011 robbery in Morgan County when he was arrested in 2018 on drug- and forgery-related charges, according to court records. He has served a little over a year of a five-year sentence on those charges.