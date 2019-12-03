Student and officer hurt in shooting at Wisconsin high school

Posted 11:05 am, December 3, 2019, by
Data pix.

OSHKOSH — Oshkosh police say an officer and a student were injured after an officer-involved shooting at Oshkosh West High School.

Police say a student, armed with a weapon, confronted a school resource officer around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Both the student and officer were taken to a hospital.

Students are being evacuated and taken to Perry Tipler Middle School. Parents may reunite with their students at Tipler. Identification is required.

The incident has been turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.