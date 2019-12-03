Shoals Chamber of Commerce donates to Elizabeth Smart Foundation for Giving Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Shoals Chamber of Commerce president announced how they're giving back on Giving Tuesday. The chamber will be donating 10 percent of its net sales from its annual celebration to the Elizabeth Smart Foundation.

The foundation aims to prevent future crimes against children who've suffered abuse. They also provide victims, survivors, and families with the resources and community they need to empower their futures.

Elizabeth Smart, herself, will be the keynote speaker at the celebration in March 2020.

"We felt like Elizabeth Smart is the type of person whose story really will inspire everyone — men, women, children," said Chamber of Commerce President, Caitlin Holland. "She went through something truly harrowing but has turned that into a life's mission to help others and just has been incredible in the process."

Tickets for the annual celebration are on sale now on the Shoals Chamber website.