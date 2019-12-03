Rescue Mission continues mission with new transitional housing this Giving Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A local non-profit opened its doors to offer more than a shelter this Giving Tuesday. It's giving a home to men without a home.

Cory Bullard redirected his entire life thanks to the Life Transformation and Recovery Program at the Downtown Rescue Mission. Soon, it will offer him a place call home.

"I started working for the Downtown Rescue Mission on security," said Bullard.

Before entering the program 1.5 years ago, he had an alcohol addiction and spent 12 months completing the faith-based program.

On Tuesday, the Downtown Rescue Mission unveiled it's newly renovated building. Now, there's a place for men like Cory to continue their mission.

"It was a drug-infested building and we bought it for transitional housing for our program graduation," said the mission's chief administrative officer Mark Gradkowski.

The Rescue Mission bought the building to give men the chance to start a new life, but it's also looking at buying more properties like the building next door to offer more opportunities.

"Being able to make one more step on my journey is nice," said Bullard.

Men who graduate from the recovery program will pay rent and stay up to a year. "I mean, it's exhausting for someone who's established to upgrade their car to a newer car," said Bullard, "let alone rebuilding an entire life."

Bullard finds worth in it, though. "You want to finish this because you want to live a life that glorifies God," and for Cory Bullard, to remain on track.

Eight men will move into the Rescue Mission's Grad House within the next few weeks. The mission is working to refurbish another building nearby for women who graduate from their recovery program.