Overnight fire damages home in Gurley

GURLEY, Ala.–An overnight fire has caused damage to a home on Laurel Lane. A call of a fire with possible entrapment came in from a home around 2 a.m. Tuesday. As of this publication the fire is out but crews were still checking hot spots.

According to Justin Cole with the Keel Mountain Fire Department, three people and three dogs were able to make it out of the home safely. Most of the fire damage appears to be on the left side of the home.

Keel Mountain, Killensworth Cove, Gurley and Central Fire Departments all responded to the call.