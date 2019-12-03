× Ohio St, LSU, Clemson, UGA in CFP position

Ohio State will go into championship weekend as the top team in the College Football Playoff selection committee’s rankings, followed by LSU, Clemson and Georgia.

Utah was fifth, Oklahoma sixth and Baylor seventh in the committee’s second-to-last top 25. The final rankings that set the pairings for the national semifinals come out Sunday after each FBS conference plays a championship game this weekend.

Top 25

1. Ohio State (12-0)

2. LSU (12-0)

3. Clemson (12-0)

4. Georgia (11-1)

5. Utah (11-1)

6. Oklahoma (11-1)

7. Baylor (11-1)

8. Wisconsin (10-2)

9. Florida (10-2)

10. Penn State (10-2)

11. Auburn (9-3)

12. Alabama (10-2)

13. Oregon (10-2)

14. Michigan (9-3)

15. Notre Dame (10-2)

16. Iowa (9-3)

17. Memphis (11-1)

18. Minnesota (10-2)

19. Boise State (11-1)

20. Cincinnati (10-2)

21. Appalachian State (11-1)

22. Southern California (8-4)

23. Virginia (9-3)

24. Navy (9-2)

25. Oklahoma State (8-4)