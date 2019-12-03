× DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office locates missing Mentone teen

UPDATE: The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Collins was found by 6:45 a.m Tuesday.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – DeKalb County authorities are searching for a 16-year-old missing from Mentone.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Brandon Collins, 16, is missing from the 1800 block of County Road 648 in Mentone.

According to the report, Collins left his house around 7:00 p.m. Monday night and has not been seen since.

Collins is 6’2” and 120 – 140 pounds, according to the post.

Call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at (256)845-3801 if you see Brandon Collins.