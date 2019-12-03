New Arab City Schools superintendent chosen, negotiations negin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAB, Ala. - Arab City Schools may have its newest superintendent.

Dr. Johnny C. Berry, III has been chosen as the system's new leader. He will now begin contract negotiations.

Berry is currently the principal at Decatur High School. He was third of five finalists to come in for tours and interviews.

Interim Superintendent Patrick Crowder said Berry was very articulate, enthusiastic and sincere.

“We wanted to find someone that would fit our school district that we were a good fit for them but they were a good fit for us. Someone that exemplified our core values and our beliefs, and I believe strongly that the board felt he was the best fit for us,” said Crowder.

If negotiations go well, Berry’s first day will be January 6, 2019.

The district was in an interim period since July.