Morgan County woman is cooperating with police after fatal shooting

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. -- Law enforcement is continuing to investigate a fatal domestic shooting on Cedar Creek Road in Morgan County.

Falkville police chief Aaron Burgess said Falkville is "a small town, but a big family." He said this shooting is an isolated incident and investigators are considering every possibility.

Police were called to a home on Cedar Creek Road Monday afternoon after a woman called 911 informed dispatchers that she had shot her husband multiple times in their home.

"Upon arrival, we noticed a vehicle was stationary in the driveway, and the victim was in that vehicle," Burgess said.

The man, 44-year-old Jeremy Shane Gray, had tried to leave in his car after being shot but was unresponsive when police arrived.

Gray was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

"It is still under investigation as to whether or not it is a criminal offense or self-defense. We’re looking at this very objectively," Burgess said.

A gun was recovered at the scene, and police said the wife of the victim has been released from custody and is cooperating with police.

Police will now submit evidence they found at the scene to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science as well as pass along the case report to the district attorney’s office for further review.