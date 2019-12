× Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrests Cullman County man for rape, sodomy

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple sexual charges.

The Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Scott Martin, 40, was arrested Monday in connection with events in the Eva area involving a victim under 12.

Martin was charged with two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sodomy.

Martin was taken to the Morgan County Jail and is being held on $100,000 bond.