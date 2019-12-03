Mazda Toyota Plant will soon begin hiring process for manufacturing positions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - It seems like you can't drive more than a couple of miles without running into construction in Huntsville. The largest project, the highly anticipated $1.6 billion Toyota Mazda Manufacturing plant, is well on its way to being complete.

Concrete is being poured and pipes are being installed on the 2,400 acres Mazda Toyota campus.

But one thing you can't see out here is how the company is getting ready for hiring, and that's also a huge part of the process as they prepare to begin production.

Alabama's signature red clay dirt decorates the landscape as crews forge ahead on this project.

"Sixty percent of the membrane roofing is complete, concrete floors are about forty percent complete. We have our fie protection piping at about sixty percent complete and underground utility piping is seventy-five percent complete," said Tony Eberhart, MTMUS corporate communications specialist.

Eberhart says four suppliers have announced plans to move into the area.

"There will be a number of on-site suppliers and near-site suppliers for Mazda Toyota manufacturing and the investments in total from those suppliers will be 440 million and an excess of an additional 1000 jobs.," Eberhart said.

That's on top of the up to 4000 jobs that could be at the plant.

While some positions have been filled thousands are still open and the company will begin the hiring process for manufacturing positions in January.

"Three thousand are actually going to be working on the production lines assembling manufacturing the vehicles every day and we'll have about 300 that are going to be working in facilities in skilled maintenance. And then, of course, we'll have a number of employees hat are supporting those operations," she said.

Eberhart says to keep an eye on the company's website for future job postings.

The plant will produce 3000 vehicles annually once it opens in the spring of 2021. At this time, they do not have an exact date for when they will officially open their doors.